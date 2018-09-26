Fingerprint Sensors Market Size, Strategies, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2018

Fingerprint Sensor Global Market – Overview

Fingerprint sensor market is growing with a double digit CAGR due to rapid adoption of fingerprint-based authentication system across portable application by government. The major growth driver of fingerprint sensors market includes growing demand for security checks in organizations, growing importance of physical access control solution, and growing market of smartphones and tablets among others. Further, the high market growth of consumer devices like smartphone, tablets and other portable device demands the use of Fingerprint Sensors Market to maintain privacy and security of data and access. Internet based online and mobile ecommerce options has further boost the demand for fingerprint sensors market. However, factors such as lack of awareness about security and complexity of integration of smartphone like devices with fingerprint sensors can hamper the market growth According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of fingerprint sensor is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2027).

There are tremendous market opportunities in the development of less expensive fingerprint sensors for a wide range of applications. There is a rise in adoption of integrated fingerprint sensor based on two-factor authentication systems or multi-factor authentication systems that can provide high tech security and access for the application areas which belong to high-end security requirements.

Key Players:

3M Cogent Inc. (U.S.), Crossmatch (U.S.), Dermalog Identification Systems (Germany), Egis Technology Inc.(U.S.), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden), Goodix Ltd (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Silead Inc. (China), Suprema Inc. (Korea) and Synaptic Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Fingerprint Sensor Global Market – Segmentation

The Fingerprint Sensor Market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Components: Comprises sensors (optical sensors, capacitive sensors, ultrasound sensors, thermal sensors and solid-state sensors among others), hardware and software among others.

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises Capacitive & RF Capacitive, Thermal, Optical and Others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises consumer electronics, travel & immigration, government, military defence and aerospace, BFSI, healthcare and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Fingerprint Sensor Global Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is dominating the global fingerprint sensor market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2022. Due to presence of countries such as China, South Korea, and India are majorly driving the growth of the fingerprint sensors market in Asia Pacific. These countries have a considerable market size and offer a momentous scope for the development of the fingerprint sensors market. The rise of the mediocre income population in China and India and other major emerging markets in the region is aiding the consumer expenditure. Other factors such as the large population, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing middle class in APAC region are some of the drivers for the growth of the market for fingerprint sensors in the consumer electronics application in APAC. Other factor such as growing usage of biometric devices in organizations and growing acceptance of new technology in the region.

Industry News:

Fingerprint cards have launched its new product touch fingerprint sensor devices to serve entry-level smartphone market on June 2016.

Synaptic has announced in year 2015 about expansion of its product “Natural ID” with small area fingerprint sensors to support high end mobile devices. This Synaptic Natural ID provides fingerprint ID with a single touch which makes it different from traditional sensors.

The report for Fingerprint Sensors Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

