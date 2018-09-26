Health Alert – Children playground & Artificial Grass Vital in Dubai/UAE!

Rising pollution levels is the main concern for the parents living in Dubai/UAE. Children playgrounds to be properly equipped and floored with high graded artificial grass is what they expect. To meet this concern and raise the level of safety new solutions have proposed some of which are are further discussed. The solutions follow all the parameters and guidelines provided by the government bodies of the safety and security concern of children and sports.

Artificial Grass Flooring in Dubai :

The atmospheric conditions in the parts of Dubai and UAe and non-favourable for enriched grass ground for playing different sports. In this matter the polycarbonated fibered artificial grass is the solutions to look forward to. It is the solution that helps in keeping favourable conditions for different sports in the areas of dry and high temperature. Not only it is adjustable according to ground space availability but also reduces the cost of maintenance. Interior floors are also being decorated using artificial grass flooring.

Some of the most common areas of applications are:

1. Indoor Mats:

It is used as mats for giving the living area a feel of nature. The touch of artificial grass makes the place look far more luxurious and inspiring.

2. Backyards Turf:

The small backyards are one of the best places to get it installed as they are available to cover different length areas and can be manipulated from time to time.

3. Lobby Turf for Hotels:

The hotel flooring to welcome the guest and to show the connectivity with the nature can be put to use by adopting the artificial turf solution. It soothes the eyes of the customers and can be replaced or renewed from time to time.

4. Walking Areas in offices:

To ensure the health of the employees people nowadays are opting it in different walking areas at working areas, as it gives a cushioned walking area and takes care of the health.

5. Sports Stadiums:

Covering larger areas with least maintenance and longer durability is what it gives when it comes to locations available in UAE and Dubai. Not only in these areas but currently it is being adopted in different parts if the world.

6. School Playgrounds:

School playgrounds are generally used for multi purpose sports. The outdoors games can be planned and played on the grass turf made with human science so that it could be a multipurpose solution. Schools always look forward for keeping the place hygienic and the material used keeps the unwanted bacterias and germs at a bay.

7. Parks:

The public parks and lawns can be given a new and innovative look with this kind of option. The phenomenon styles and a unilinear length makes the place mesmerizing.

8. Living Area Walls:

As being manipulated in different shapes and sizes is one its major benefits. It can also be fixed on walls as a decorative item. Various clipped shapes give the elegant look to the walls and ceiling as well.

9. Decor At Play Schools:

Play schools with kids at tinder age can be a place to show the creativity and beauty. This solution makes the place look children friendly and thus it is being majorily used in play schools.

10. Pets Play Area:

Not every area is suitable for pets to play, walk and have their me time. This solution gives a positive feeling and joy for the pets. As it does not hurt the paws but gives the spar of the grass.

This solution is majorly economic and far more multipurpose then it seems.

Children Playground Equipment in UAE :

Safety being a vital consent should be taken care of, as a priority for the concern citizens and their kids the particular norms are being introduced by the government regarding the equipments to be used. A new and improved design line are being proposed along with the government approved materials for the safety and security. The equipments are majorly being developed and installed accordingly. The low maintenance and highly durable material gives a better joy to the kids. It helps in keeping the place premiumly optimized and can be used in different children playgrounds according to age group and the area allotted.

About Bin Sabt Sports And Leisure :

Bin Sabt Sports And Leisure is the lead provider in the domain of children playground equipment and artificial grass turf in UAE/Dubai. The company is committedly working for past couple of decades and has secured a huge satisfied customer lining. The upgraded and advanced solutions are specifically customized according to the user requirement.

Address: P.O.Box 53734 , Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 4 3472701

Fax: +971 4 3472453

E-mail: info@sabtmmk.ae

Website: www.binsabtsports.com