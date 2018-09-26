North America Microbial Identification Market Trends, Growth Opportunities, Insights and Status 2022

The microbial identification market size is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2016-2022. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare spending, increasing food safety concerns, and technological advancement in microbial identification are driving the growth of the market.

Download Sample Copy of this Research Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/microbial-identification-market/report-sample

Traditional identification techniques require subculture on selective medium, gram staining or biochemical testing and colony isolation, which are time consuming and require intensive effort. The advances in technology have made detection and microbial identification more specific, faster, sensitive and convenient, than traditional assays.

The rapid identification of microorganisms in clinical microbiology laboratory for infections caused by virus, fungi, mycobacterium, parasites and bacteria are needed for patient management for infections. Genotypic microbial identification provides technological advancement in the field of microbial identification. The new methods are rapid, provide high throughput time, and cost are effective. MALDI-TOF method is the widely accepted method due to rapid results, and low consumable cost. It is compatible with large range of culture media and culture conditions. The test only requires a single colony and minimal consumables are required.

North America dominated the microbial identification market, due to increasing awareness about infectious diseases in the region, increasing healthcare expenditure leading to more research and development activities, and technological advancements with advent of innovative products. Furthermore, increasing food safety concerns and development of healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth.

Browse Full Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/microbial-identification-market

The key companies operating in the microbial identification market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Midi Inc, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Biolog Inc. and Bruker Corporation.