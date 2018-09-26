Optoelectronic Components Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2024

Consumer electronics is one of the biggestgrowing industries in the world today, and also a leading end user of optoelectronic components. The growing use of image sensors, laser diodes, and most importantly LED drivers and ICs is expected to boost the revenues and manufacturing rates of optoelectronic components. Optoelectronic components have the wherewithal to source, identify, distinguish, and control light. The interaction of these components with light makes them optimal to be used in a wide range of applications. These components are primarily used in field of automatic control systems, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and healthcare among others.

Growing application crosswise different industry verticals primarily owing to its low power utilization, accuracy, scalability, and performance is inflaming the demand of optoelectronic components globally. Rising usage of LED Driver and IC, OLED, image sensor, infrared componentsoverall in telecommunication, medical devices and security systems is expected to fuel the growth of optoelectronic components market over the forecast period. Comparatively high price of raw materials, requirement of huge capital investments for developing energy efficient LED displays and niche nature of application of some of the optoelectronic components are major curbing factors for the market. These factors are expected to hinder growth of optoelectronic components market during the forecast period.

Accessibility in terms of application of infrared components in consumer electronics and automotive industry is one of the torch bearer factors fueling the growth in adaptation of optoelectronic components across different countries. Growing demand of infrared LEDs in consumer security cameras is one of the major driving factors contributing to the positive growth of this market globally. Each of these cameras contains a number of rings of infrared LEDs, which offer night vision effectiveness. Infrared LEDs are used in handheld devices for identity verification and attestation of monetary transactions. Furthermore, procreation of applications in telecommunication and industrial set ups spurs demand for optoelectronic components at the global level.

If Segmentation is considered then, by components, the market can be divided into LED Driver and IC (General LED, HV LED), OLED, Image Sensor (CMOS Image Sensor, CCD Image Sensor, Others), Infrared Component (Infrared Emitting Diode, Irda Transceiver, Infrared Detector), Optocouplers(High Speed Optocoupler, 4 Pin Optocoupler, IGBT Gate Driver, 6 Pin Optocoupler, Isolation Amplifier, Others), Laser Diode (Near Infrared, Red Laser Diode, Blue Laser Diode, Green Laser Diode) and others. Regionally, the optoelectronic components market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The scope of the report offers an insight into optoelectronic components market in these regions based on revenue (USD billion).

Our research report also includes cutthroat profiling of leading companies in the industry and their market position to compensate in critical decision making. The market attractiveness analysis and patent analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, future research scope, industry competition and strategies adopted by market leaders.

The report also gaps down and reviews the various factors impacting the market growth, which can be appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors help to determine the various existing trends and their impact on the market growth. Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the optoelectronic components market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global optoelectronic components market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2015 to 2023.

Some of the major companies operating in the optoelectronic components market are Nichia Corporation (Japan), Avago Technologies (U.S.),Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.(U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), EPISTAR Corporation (Taiwan), OSRAM (Germany), Royal Philips Electronics (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG(Germany), Diodes, Incorporated (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductor (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Maxwell Technologies, Inc (U.S.) and Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.).

