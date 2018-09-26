Rely On Naturopathic Treatment for Curing Your Ailments Naturally

Naturopathic medicine is a non-invasive form of medicine that aims to identify and treat the cause of health issues with safe and effective natural remedies. Treatments include diet and lifestyle adjustments, supplements and herbal medicine. Treatment is whole person / whole body centered, whereby the health of the mind, body and soul of the person are taken into consideration.

Joanne Kennedy is degree qualified Sydney Naturopath practicing in women’s hormonal issues, anxiety, depression, digestive/gut issues and is a renowned Naturopath Eczema specialist. Joanne has identified that eczema is triggered by inflammatory responses in the body, as well as the release of histamine. Histamine is released in response to injury in the body, just like inflammatory cytokines. Treatment of histamine issues also involves removing foods that are high in histamine from the diet. Foods that are high in histamine include fermented foods, aged cheeses, cured meats, tinned fish, tomato, banana, strawberries, citrus fruit, caffeine and alcohol.

Naturopath Sydney Gut treatment is also important for the treatment of eczema. Histamine is often released in response to gut inflammation. The gut can be inflamed due to a parasite, bacterial or yeast overgrowth. When the DAO enzyme that breaks down histamine in the gut is overloaded, histamine builds up and can affect the skin causing eczema. Treatment incudes identifying a parasite, bacterial or yeast overgrowth and eliminating it with herbal medicines including garlic, oregano, thyme, berberine and myrrh.

Naturopath Eczema Sydney also considers the MTHFR gene and methylation pathway issues in patients with eczema as the methylation pathways produce the methyl groups that are need for the histamine-n-methyl-transferase enzyme that breaks down histamine. Treatment of MTHFR and methylation includes the use of activated B vitamins including methylcobalamin, methylfolate, choline and zinc.

This Press Release discusses treatments used by a renowned Naturopathic health centre in Sydney.

simply by giving us a call. To find out more, visit us now!

Contact Us:-

Sydney Health & Wellness

Centre Level 4, 88 Pitt StreetSydney NSW 2000.

Phone: 0400658003

Email: joanne@joannekennedy.com.au »

Website: http://joannekennedy.com.au/ »