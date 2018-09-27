How to care for sterling silver jewelry?

Sterling silver is very popular since it is 90% silver and is very strong from the alloys that have been added to it. The strength of this metal makes it long-lasting so if you are looking for it make sure you look for the “925” hallmark.

Sterling silver and silver plating look very much alike but couldn’t be more different. Typically silver plating is much cheaper and will obviously lack the 925 hallmarks. The silver plating tends to wear off easily as it’s only a thin silver coating of pure silver to give it the appearance of Sterling silver.

Silver jewellery should always be sterling silver. This means that it is made up of 925 parts per thousand silver & 75 parts per thousand of other metals (usually copper) to give it strength. To guarantee this quality, silver should be tested by a recognized assay office.

If this testing has been carried out successfully the silver will have a hallmark (NOT just a 925 mark), which guarantees that what you are buying really is silver & not just cheap, silver colored metal which will deteriorate over time & has little or no value.

Silver is not only versatile, but it is also beautiful and adaptable. It looks great on men and women, of any age and any skin tone. It can look casual or sophisticated, dainty or bold. You can make anything from simple Cufflinks to ornate necklaces. It really is the ultimate luxury metal.