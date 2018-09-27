Potato Protein 2018-Market Size, Manufacturers, Demand and Applications

“Potato Protein Market: Historical and Forecasts by Type (Isolates, Concentrates), by Application (Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food, Beverages, Sports Nutrition, Animal Feed and Others): Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Potato Protein market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Potato Protein Industry:

Potato is a very demanding vegetable due to its benefits and end-use products. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, one medium size potato has 110 Calories. The vitamin C in potatoes acts as an antioxidant which helps to prevent or delay some types of cell damage. Protein present in potato tubers consist of several fractions varying in structure, molecular weight, physicochemical and biological properties.

Market Dynamics for Potato Protein industry:

The market is mainly driven by the increasing vegan population worldwide. Potato consumption is very useful in many health cases including bone, blood pressure, heart. Growing inclination of consumers toward plant-based proteins has further boosted the demand of potato protein. Potato is the biggest vegetable crop in the United States (U.S.) and many other countries. The average person eats 55 pounds, or 35 kilograms (kg) of potatoes every year, it indicates the high demand of potato worldwide. The increasing demand mainly from the developing regions like Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South American countries are also driving the market. The emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Japan are expected to change the trends and dynamics of the market in the future. Highproduction cost of potato protein may hamper the demand for potato protein for developing countries.

Global Potato Protein Market: Segment Overview

The global Potato Protein market is estimated to grow at significant growth rate. Isolates, and Concentrates is the type segment of the Potato Protein market. Meat products, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, processed food, beverages, sports nutrition, animal feed and others are the application covered under this study. The regions covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

This report segment of global Potato Protein market as follows:

Global Potato Proteins Market by Size,

Isolates

Concentrates

Global Potato Proteins Market by Application,

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Processed Food

Beverages

Sports Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

Global Potato Protein Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC



Africa



Rest Of MEA

This global Potato Proteins market report covers top players like,

Avebe

Tereos

Agrana

Roquette

Omega Protein

Pepees Group

Emsland Group

Meelunie

KMC Ingredients

Südstärke

AKV Langholt

PPZ Niechlow

Others

