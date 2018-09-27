Timex Expedition Base Shock Alarm Indiglo Digital T49976 Men’s Watch: A Digital Watch with the Heart of an Adventurer

Timex Expedition Base Shock Alarm Indiglo Digital T49976 Men’s Watch the watch has a rugged look along with a resin styled band that is printed with the military camouflage prints making it more obvious for the adventurer at heart to own this watch. The watch has a 100 meter water resistant allows you to have a light swim. Otherwise the watch is full on for the daring minds who can have a night safari in the jungle along with the indiglo dial which lights up in the dark. Apart from this, the watch then watch has a very sharp and clear display. The five-buttoned dial control the world time, stopwatch, countdown timer and 3 sets of alarms. The case back is stainless steel and sturdy. The digital watch lovers will love the sturdy acrylic crystal that is synthetic and can take a back seat. The case width being a large 45mmwitha strap buckle, and a guarantee of 2 years.

The Timex Expedition Base Shock Alarm Indiglo Digital T49976 Men’s Watch, is a value for money, which gives a high quality digital time with a camouflage strap. The watch has best-set mode where the time can be set according to the US or UK time zones and the indiglo light is better than its predecessor is.

The Timex expedition series is one of the most oldest and sought after series in their whole range. This Timex Expedition Base Shock Alarm Indiglo Digital T49976 is the result of some interesting development, and is one of the most appealing male watch designs that I have seen in a while. While the watch is unique looking, it is trying to be familiar. The best part is that Timex Expedition Base Shock Alarm Indiglo Digital T49976 Men’s Watch is more than just looks, the user interface is genuinely well-designed to be easy to operate and useful. All this needs to be taken in consideration with the reasonable price of the watch, as well as its pedigree.

Aside from the major features, there are lots of little functions incorporated in Timex Expedition Shock World Time Indiglo Digital Mens Watch to augment the user experience; glockenspiel that can be turned on and off, a useful night mode for the Indiglo backlight, among lots of other features that are nice to have around. The best part is that the frame is friendly and relatively intuitive. The watches share the desire to go outside and rough it, are products are large high volume companies, as well as offer a bevy of major functions.

Bottom line:The old slogan, which says “keep on licking till the time is ticking”. A super special Timex Wrist Watch with resin finishing and the indiglo dial which is famous from Timex.