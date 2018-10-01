How to Invest in IPO Successfully?

If any company decides to go public by selling its stocks for the first time, then it takes the route of the Initial Public Offering (IPO). It is one of the most sought after mode of making an investment for the people because of its high growth probability in a short period of time.

For example, an ABC company decides to go public and if its shares are oversubscribed 5.45 times, then it means that the demand for the stocks is over 5 times than actually issued by the company. After the listing on the stock market, if the share prices go up, then you can make profits. It is clear that the IPO’s are one of the best means to earn quick money.

The process of Investing in IPO

If you are interested in growing your money and make fast money by investing in the IPOs, then there is a certain process that has to be followed for making an investment. There may be the chances that you may not be having sufficient knowledge about the process and in that case, there is no need to get worried. You can take the assistance of the best stock market advisory companies who will guide you through the whole IPO investment process quite easily. Here are some of the prominent things that you must know to invest in IPO successfully.

Decide the IPO that you want to buy

This is one of the most prominent points that you must take into the consideration while investing in an IPO. You must first decide the IPO that you wish to invest in. For this purpose, you must go through the prospectus of the company and then take an informed decision. The prospectus of the company can easily be downloaded from the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) website.

Arrange funds for investing in an IPO

If you have made up your mind to invest in the IPO, then the next step you have to undertake is to arrange the necessary funds. If you do not have the required funds, then there is no need to take any stress as there are many banks and non-banking financial institutions that lend money at certain interest rates.

Open a demat account

It is one of the most important requirements to fulfil before you apply for an IPO. Any shares that you purchase is stored electronically. There are some of the important documents such as the Aadhaar number, pan card, address proof, etc required to be submitted in order to open a demat account hassle-free.

Make an application for an IPO

After the demat account has been opened, then you need to make an application for an IPO which you are interested to buy. In the application, you are required to provide certain prominent details:

• Demat account number

• Pan card number

• Aadhaar number

• Bank account number

Make a bidding for the shares

You have to bid for the shares that you are planning to invest. It is important that you must keep the lot size into the consideration while making a bid. A lot size specifies the minimum number of shares that you are required to bid.

Allotment of the shares

It is imperative to note that when there is a high demand for the shares in the market, then there are chances that you may not get the actual number of shares you want. However, if you get the full allotment of the shares, then you must wait for at least a week for the stocks to get listed.

By now, you must have got some information when it comes to investing in IPO. It is advisable that you must carry out a sound research work before an IPO and to your financial objectives.

