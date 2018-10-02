Security Paper Market Production, Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2025

Security paper is a paper that combine features which could identify or authenticate a document, or feature demonstrate whether the product has been tampered. Security paper has been and will continue for decades to be a very important product to certify authenticity of important documents of value and identity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Security Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe dominated the global security paper market, this market have widely been constructed across all major countries of Europe, such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France. Due to technological developments in Germany and the U.K., the security paper market in these countries is projected to grow at a higher rate than other European countries. The growth in development and rise in per capita income are factoring the growth in use of security paper in these countries.

The worldwide market for Security Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2023, from 10400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Security Paper Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Giesecke & Devrient,,Sequana Group,,Security Paper Limited,,Fedrigoni Group,,De La Rue,,Goznak,,China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation,,Real Casa De La Moneda (FNMT-RCM),,Drewsen Spezialpapiere,,Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited,,Fortress Paper,,Document Security Systems,,Ciotola,,Crane,,Pura Group,,Shandong Hirun Paper,,EPL House for Security Printing,,Security Paper Mill,,Dipa ZRT,,HGT Global.

Security Paper Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Security Paper Devices Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hybrid paper

Watermark

Threads

Holograms

Others

Security Paper Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banknote

Passport/visa

Identity cards

Certificates

Legal & government documents

Stamps

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Security Paper market.

Chapter 1, to describe Security Paper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Security Paper, with sales, revenue, and price of Security Paper, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Security Paper, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Security Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Security Paper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

