Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Report: Evolving Technology and Trends from Forecast 2025

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file. MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses.

Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications

The global Master Data Management (MDM) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Customer Data

Product Data

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

