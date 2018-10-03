SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market to Receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025

The “SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

This report studies the Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered:

Silver Peak Talari Networks Nuage Networks VeloCloud Networks Versa Networks Cisco Riverbed Technology

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into;

On-Premise and Cloud.

Market segment by Application, split into:

Large Enterprise and Small and Medium Enterprises .

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders:

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Manufacturers

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network)

Chapter Two: Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

