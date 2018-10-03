What is bulk voice SMS service?

Voice service providers are pre-recorded messages of human usually of 15-20 times that are sent to a mobile or landline numbers across the nation. Voice SMS permits you to share information with your customers through a completely automated and secured cloud-based gateway.

Voice solutions are completely automatic, once you add customer’s number and upload your pre-recorded upload in WAV or mp3 format on the control panel, the system will automatically dial all the given numbers and plays your recorded voice when the call has been answered.

This service helps various company’s owners to enhance their business. You’ll able to send any type of information with clients, debtors, customers, staff, voters, and others. It’s the way through you can grab the attention of audiences in a more personal way than emails and printed ads. Any event information, the new item or products features, policies, discounted deal offers & thank you messages can be shared easily into existing and new customer’s hand.

Since, its launch in 1990, voice broadcasting service has undergone so a lot of changes in the current century. It’s a voice that blows out among a large area of potential customers.

In the past years, you are only able to broadcast your voice solely through phone calls, but now you have special software to interface to convey any transactional information as well as promotional information. Through voice broadcasting service you can’t only expand the business but also drive new quality sales leads. In addition, it builds a goodwill of your company within the competitive market.

If you choose the services of reliable voice sms service provider India, you can send your voice campaigns among thousands of people at the same time. This technology is helpful for each and every type of business and community suppliers as a result marketers are now able to reach targeted audience seating across the various parts of the world.

These days, government organizations are using voice SMS India solutions for emergency alerts like renewal policy date, new service launch etc.

Other organizations and enterprises can use it in a variety of ways-

Health assessment calls

Feedback forms or surveys

Emergency alerts

Notification calls

Political campaigns and voting

Interactive polls

Generate sales leads

Appointment reminder etc

