China Smart TV Market Fuelled by Increasing Sales by 14% in 2017 from the Sales in 2016

According to Goldstein Research, China smart TV market is expected to reach USD 36.1billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.61% over the forecast period, 2016-2024. Growth in the trend of smart homes and smart offices in China is largely propelling the growth of the smart TV market. China smart TV market segmentation has been done on the basis of screen type, display type, resolution type, screen size, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. Based on screen type, flat screen type smart TV accounted for the largest market share of 53.6% in 2017, due to its lower price and high demand majorly among the middle-income group of people.

China Smart TV market is influenced by the fact that China is one of the major suppliers of smart TV across the globe with sales increasing that grew by 14% in 2017 as compared from the sales in 2016.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, China Smart TV Market can be segmented as follows:

By Screen Type

• Flat Screen

• Curved Screen

By Display Type

• LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

• LED (Light Emitting Diodes)

• Plasma

• OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

• QLED (Quantum Dot LED)

By Resolution Type

• 4K UHD TV

• HDTV

• Full HD TV

• 8K TV

By Screen Size

• Below 32 inches

• 32 to 45 inches

• 46 to 55 inches

• 56 to 65 inches

• Above 65 inches

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

The China Smart TV Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major China players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of the smart TV market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the China smart TV market discussed in the report are: TCL, Haier Consumer Electronics Group, Hisense, Changhong, Konka, Xiaomi, LeTV, Sony, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings, Logitech International, Onida Electronics, Toshiba, Videocon, Hitachi, Ltd., etc.

Further, China Smart TV Market Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors.

The Smart TV Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, USP Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also contains the expert analysis related to complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

