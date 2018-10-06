This report studies the global (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages market status and forecast, categorizes the global (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa). Zinc-paste Bandages are gauze bandage impregnated with zinc oxide paste. zinc-paste bandages are medical products that cool, help to reduce swellings, allow compression, provide moistness to the skin and care the skin in case of irritations. Zinc-paste Bandages are mainly used by orthopedists, phlebologists, dermatologists, physiotherapists, sports practitioners, general practitioners, alternative practitioners, hospitals and end consumers.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Zinc-paste Bandages market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Zinc-paste Bandages in 2016. In the industry, HARTMANN profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Smith & Nephew and Medline ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 11.56%, 10.15% and 8.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, Zinc Oxide 10% is the main type for Zinc-paste Bandages, and the Zinc Oxide 10% reached a sales revenue of approximately 730.68 M USD in 2016, with 48.92% of global sales revenue.

The global (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages market is valued at 1570 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report HARTMANN Smith & Nephew Medline BSN Lohmann & Rauscher Urgo KOB Draco/Ausb?ttel Sbetter Medical North Coast Medical Holthaus Medical Changzhou Hualian Health Changzhou Major Medical Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America Europe China Japan India Southeast Asia Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Central & South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Zinc Oxide 10% Zinc Oxide 20% Others (Zinc Oxide 6%, etc.) By Application, the market can be split into Orthopedic Dermatology Phlebology Sports Others

The study objectives of this report are: To analyze and study the global (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025); Focuses on the key (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future. Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages are as follows: History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages Manufacturers (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages Subcomponent Manufacturers Industry Association Downstream Vendors Available Customizations With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages market, by end-use. Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

