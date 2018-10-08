Automotive Lightweight Materials Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Automotive lightweight materials are of lower density than traditional automotive materials, such as iron and steel. The lightweight materials have a wide range of applications in automobiles because they not only help to reduce the weight of the vehicles, but also aid in providing enhanced automotive safety and fuel efficiency.

Metals is the largest market of the material segment in the automotive lightweight material market, by value. Aluminum is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. OEMs are focused on the application of lightweight materials in all possible vehicle components.

The North American region is the fastest growing market for automotive lightweight materials.

The global Automotive Lightweight Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Thyssenkrupp

Covestro

Arcelormittal

Lyondellbasell

Novelis

Toray

PPG

Alcoa

Owens Corning

Stratasys

Borealis

SGL Carbon

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metals

Plastics

Rubber

Composites

By Application, the market can be split into

Body-in White

Chassis & Suspension

Powertrains and Closure

Interiors and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Lightweight Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Lightweight Materials manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Lightweight Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Lightweight Materials Manufacturers

Automotive Lightweight Materials Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Lightweight Materials Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data,we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of content

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Lightweight Materials

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Automotive Lightweight Materials

1.1.1 Definition of Automotive Lightweight Materials

1.1.2 Specifications of Automotive Lightweight Materials

1.2 Classification of Automotive Lightweight Materials

1.2.1 Metals

1.2.2 Plastics

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Composites

1.3 Applications of Automotive Lightweight Materials

1.3.1 Body-in White

1.3.2 Chassis & Suspension

1.3.3 Powertrains and Closure

1.3.4 Interiors and Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 Southeast Asia

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Materials

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Materials

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Materials

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Lightweight Materials

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Materials

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Au

