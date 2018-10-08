Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market 2018 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Automotive night vision system (NVS) is an advanced driver assistance systems that help increase driver awareness when it’s dark out. The system extends the perception of the driver beyond the limited reach of the headlights through the use of thermographic cameras, infrared lights, heads up displays, and other technologies. Since automotive night vision can alert drivers to the presence of potential hazards before they become visible, these systems can help prevent accidents.

This report studies the global market, top players:

Autoliv

Bosch

Delphi

Protruly

Visteon

Valeo

Guide Infrared

Market competition is not intense. The production proportion of top 3 is 78.3% in 2015. Autoliv, Bosch, Delphi, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Automotive Night Vision Systems industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Automotive Night Vision Systems will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 520 million by 2023, from US$ 230 million in 2017.

Active Automotive NVS

Passive Automotive NVS

OEMs

Aftermarket

