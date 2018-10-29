Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon – Luxurious Project in Sector 85 Gurgaon

Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon is a premium housing development which coming up with a lot of world-class amenities. It is going to be one of the most promising upcoming projects in the city of Bangalore which is about to give upmarket environment at affordable ranges. Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon will have world-class lush green landscape and amazing view of the city’s skyline. This world-class project of Godrej Properties has a lot to offer for the residents who are looking for affordable homes and with luxurious amenities. The project will offer a huge range of 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK units to cater to the preferences and needs of families which plan to live in this heavenly residence.

This area enjoys excellent connectivity to central business district where you can easily access public transport facilities for commutation. Godrej Air Sector 85 is located at the heart of several well-functioning and upcoming international schools as well as shopping malls to provide the education to children and meet daily needs to sustain well. All of the major IT Parks and hospitals are positioned around the corner. Shopping malls are located in the proximity of the project. It is well connected to food courts, healthcare facilities and multiplexes in the walking distance to the property.

Key amenities

• Valet parking and concierge

• Intercom facility

• Retail market

• AstroTurf play area

• Native gardening

• Poolside bar

• Clubhouse and community center

• Barbeque area which adds nostalgic appeal

• Olympic size swimming pool

• Gymnasium with synergy strength equipments

• Mini theater

• 4-tier security

• Gaming arcade

• Additional guest rooms

• Cardio theater in fitness center

• Yoga plaza

• Gaming arcade

• Basketball, badminton and squash court

Major specifications

• Imported marble flooring

• Birch flooring in well-designed bedrooms

• Hardwood ceiling

• Floor to ceiling glass windows

• Stylish faucets with sanitary

• French toilet curtains

• Amalgamating color scheme

• Wooden entrance and mortise lock

• U-shaped kitchen and Italian dining table

• Cornices and oil paints on walls

• Veneer finishing in modular kitchen

This project has 8 high-rise skyscrapers with 12 to 14 stories having all the modern amenities and facilities. It has wide and open premise of 9 acres with lots of green and elongated grooves. Along with it, the project has plenty of green features, including solar plant and LEED to make it power efficient. It is positioned in the prime location of this city and you can facilitate yourself with ample rail and road connectivity and social amenities.

Along with it, apartments have well-coveted and designed architecture outfitted with serene décor. It has imported marble flooring and fitting on the floor with well-designed furnishing to make home much like paradise. It has beautiful glass windows from floor to ceiling to give beautiful views all day long. Along with it, the project has serene color scheme to enhance the look of cornices. It has stylish faucets and sanitary fittings to be offered in all bathrooms.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://www.godrejairsector85gurgaon.srkresidency.com For more information about Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon Properties.