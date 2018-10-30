Autonomous Haulage Systems Reshaping The Zinc Mining Industry

The use of robots in the zinc mining industry is improving the productivity and reduces operational costs. Robotics is increasing the mining capabilities by rolling out autonomous trucks and drills, thus reducing the need for human workforce. Robots are used in some critical mining activities such as drilling, blasting explosives in the mines, and guiding and driving off-highway haul trucks operating in mines.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE ZINC MINING GLOBAL MARKET AT $49 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global zinc mining market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. Autonomous haulage systems control and track mining vehicle movements, coordinates and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine. This system increases efficiency by minimizing delays, reducing operating costs and reducing fuel consumption, thereby minimizing carbon emissions.

Jinchuan Group was the biggest player in the zinc mining market, with revenues of $0.3 billion in 2016. Jinchuan’s strategy aims at cost reduction and improving efficiency in order to increase production and sales and achieve better profitability, and simultaneously strive to achieve the profit target.

Zinc ore mining industries include companies carrying out activities such as developing mine sites, mining and preparing zinc ores, lead-zinc ores Zinc ores, Zinc-blende (sphalerite) ores, Zincite ores, Blende (zinc) ores.

