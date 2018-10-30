Centrifugal Pump Market 2018 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled Centrifugal Pump Market (by product type (single stage pump, multi stage pump, axial, mixed flow pumps, submersible pumps, seal-less, circulator pump), end-user (industrial, agricultural, domestic)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Centrifugal Pump. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Centrifugal Pump cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Centrifugal Pump growth factors.

The forecast Centrifugal Pump Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Centrifugal Pump on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global centrifugal pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1374

Pumps are generally grouped into two broad categories—positive displacement pumps and dynamic (centrifugal) pumps. Centrifugal pumps impart momentum to the fluid by rotating impellers that are immersed in the fluid. The momentum produces an increase in pressure or flow at the pump outlet. The biggest advantage of centrifugal pumps is its aforementioned simplicity. They don’t require any valves, or many moving parts. This makes them easy to produce with many different materials. It also allows them to move at high speeds with minimal maintenance. Centrifugal pumps are used for sewage, petroleum, and chemicals. It can be also used for most household or light industrial uses.

Key factors responsible for driving the centrifugal pump market includes use of centrifugal pumps in wastewater treatment plant. With increasing number of wastewater treatment plants to overcome the pervasive storage of water the demand for centrifugal pump would increase. In addition, rapid urbanization across the globe would also augment the market growth. However, the Centrifugal pumps market is expected to face certain challenges owing stagnancy in oil and gas industries. Market players are focusing on development of energy efficient pumps because of increasing energy costs and growing environmental awareness among end users.

Among the Geographies, Asia Pacific has the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to increase its dominance over the forecast period. Large number of Chinese players in the market manufacturing low priced centrifugal products are responsible for driving growth in this region. Moreover, the growth in various end-use industries such as Manufacturing, Industrial, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Food Production, waste management and agriculture in Asia Pacific region too would augment the market growth. North America and Europe to grow at steady growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global centrifugal pump market covers segments such as, product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the global centrifugal pump market is categorized into single stage pump, multi stage pump, axial & mixed flow pumps, submersible pumps and seal-less & circulator pump. On the basis of end-user, the global centrifugal pump market is categorized into industrial, agricultural and domestic.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global centrifugal pump market such as, Flowserve Corporation, KSB AG, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc, ITT Inc., The Weir Group PLC, Wilo SE and Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global centrifugal pump market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of centrifugal pump market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the centrifugal pump market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the centrifugal pump market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/industry-automation/global-centrifugal-pump-market