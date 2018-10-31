Present Scenario and Growth Prospects of Global IoT Gateways Market Over The Period 2018 – 2023

Market Highlights:

The global IoT gateways market can anticipate an exponential growth with 16.9% CAGR and reach a market valuation of USD 15.59 billion during the forecast period (2018-2023). Fast transforming industrial scenario requires faster connectivity. This gives rise to a demand for an interface that would connect all devices in a network and enable better communication. Hence, the need for Internet of things (IoT) which helps users with access to control of multiple functions such as scalability, fault tolerance, and power consumption of nodes & transceivers for smooth data flow. With IoT’s turning intelligent by getting embedded controls, it has started reducing the complexity and cost of endpoints, which has cemented its place in healthcare and other industry verticals.

Connected devices have infiltrated sectors such as business organizations and lifestyle profoundly. Its impact is so high that the ecosystem around these sectors is now thriving at an unprecedented rate. Integration of IoT gateways in smart buildings is increasing significantly and sectors such as automotive, healthcare and utilities can expect better leverage.

Wireless technology is gaining singular momentum across industrial verticals. Facilitating seamless integration of networks is IoT’s forte. Governments have realized its potential, and now IoT is getting much-valued attention which further simplifies its percolation into diverse sectors. Moreover, emerging economies are playing a crucial role in lending the IoT gateways market a supportive hand.

Major Key Players:

Samsara (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Advantech B+B Smartworx (U.S.),

Bitrective AS (Norway),

Advantech Corporation (Taiwan),

Eurotech (Italy),

Sierra Wireless (Canada),

Volansys Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.)

According to MRFR, The global IoT gateways market is expected to grow at approx. USD 9 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 20, 2018 – Kerlink (France) a leading Communications equipment company introduced the Wirnet iBTS 64 Highway carrier-grade gateway for public and private IoT networks. The Wirnet iBTS 64 Highway leverages a patent-protected modular architecture to provide unmatched functionality and operational convenience.

The new IoT gateway is easy to integrate and maintain, while also offering superior performance built-in cavity duplexers to ensure outstanding interference rejection while granting full availability and scalability even in intensive smart-city and smart-industry deployments.

April 18, Etisalat digital launches an IoT gateway solution to connect enterprise and government remote assets in real time

Etisalat Digital launched IoT gateway solution to connect customers’ remote organizational assets securely to the enterprise network, giving them flexibility and efficiency in managing their connected assets. Etisalat Digital’s IoT gateway solution is expected to offer businesses an opportunity to purchase rugged routers to support their IoT deployments, the solution includes best in class M2M managed connectivity.

April 18, Litmus Automation and NEXCOM to offer joint IoT gateway solution

Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, partnered with Nex Computers, an Industry 4.0 Total Solution provider, to couple Litmus LoopEdge gateway software with the NEXCOM IoT Gateway Solution. With this partnership, customers can purchase a NEXCOM IoT Gateway with LoopEdge for a cloud-ready IoT solution that is expected to integrate critical hardware and software components.

Feb 18, New Kontron industrial computer platform for IoT gateway applications

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) introduced KBox A-250 with Single Board Computer (SBC) and communications interfaces for IoT applications. The compact KBox A-250 is expected to offer numerous interfaces to connect various layers of communication and is expected to run quickly and easily, making it suitable for OEM manufacturers and systems integrators aiming to leverage the full potential of next generation intelligent infrastructure in IoT environments.

Competitive Analysis

The global IoT Gateways market appears to be competitive. Matured players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product launch, and expansion to gain a competitive advantage in the market. To improve their market performance and to execute their expansion plans these vendors are acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets.

Marketers employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update the software, implementing improvements and launching new technologies to meet the changing needs of consumers. Some of the major players operating in the market are significantly investing and also have joined forces for developing new technologies for IoT gateways in order to deliver comprehensive IoT solutions for their respective clients.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of IoT Gateway market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the IoT Gateway market owing to increased research and development in the field of Internet of Things and improved lifestyle in this region. Moreover, research and development at both academic and industry levels is broadening the application areas of the Internet of Things in different industries such as consumer products, energy & power, manufacturing, automotive & transportation, and healthcare, especially in the US. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for IoT gateway market owing to rise in investment in IoT by companies in this region. Moreover, increasing integration of IoT technology into healthcare is also expected to offer opportunities to the Asia-Pacific market for advanced healthcare in terms of decentralization, democratization and digitization of data.

Segmentation Analysis:

By type, the IoT gateways segment can be segmented into lightly rugged, rugged, compact, and ultra-compact. Compact segment has the largest market share with a current worth of USD 2,281.4 million, and during the forecast period, it could go up to USD 6,035.3 million with the highest CAGR of 18.1%. Rugged follows next, both in terms of market value and CAGR where it can reach USD 5,004.7 million with 17.1% growth rate.

Component-wise, the IoT gateways market can be segmented into microcontroller unit (MCU), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), sensor, memory cards, and others. Sensor market would dominate forthcoming years with a CAGR of 18.2% and reach a valuation of USD 5,232.5 million from the previous estimation of USD 1,971 million. FPGA, with a projected 17% CAGR could reach a market valuation of USD 4,326.6 million and retain its second spot.

Based on connectivity, the IoT gateways market can be segmented into Bluetooth, wi-fi, ZigBee, ethernet, cellular, and others. Bluetooth will take over the current lead of wi-fi by a considerable margin. Its expected CAGR of 18.4% would take it from USD 1,458.2 million to USD 3,922.9 million. However, highest CAGR during the forecast period will be of ZigBee where it can fetch a CAGR of 18.7%.

Application-wise, the IoT gateways market can be segmented into wearable devices, healthcare, automotive & transportation, building automation, industrial, consumer electronics and others. Automotive & transportation would take over the lead from industrial with an expected market valuation of USD 3,474.1 million. However, wearable devices would lead the market with the maximum CAGR of 19.9% during the review period. Automotive & transportation can have the second best CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

By node, the IoT gateways market includes smartwatch, camera, radio detection & ranging (RADAR), thermostat, actuator, smart TV, and others.

