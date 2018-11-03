Indian Art Ideas kicks off Diwali Sales

Noida, India – 2 November 2018

Indian Art Ideas, an illustrious web-based art gallery has announced the inauguration of the Diwali Sales from 2nd November 2018 till 17th November 2018. Celebrating the festival of lights, Indian Art Ideas is offering exclusive and alluring paintings with a staggering discount up to 35%. Since Diwali is all about giving away joy and happiness, we are offering a 15-days golden window for all art lovers to get their favourite pieces at nominal prices.

We have a wide assortment of paintings from genres like contemporary, modern, traditional, folk art, religious, abstract, etc. You can select any artwork and can get an exclusive Diwali sale and get discount up to 35%. For religious art lovers, the ecstatic and blissful Ganesha paintings, Shiva paintings, and Lord Krishna paintings are also on special discount. So, do not miss this unique opportunity to acquire your desired artworks created by emerging and established artists in curtailed prices. This sale is started to groove on art lovers that want their Diwali month to be special.

Indian Art Ideas strive continuously to close the gap between artists and art lovers to boost the position of art around us. Art lovers explore, select, and buy their preferred paintings on the website. Artists submit their work with us to reach the correct set of audience and set their art career sailing. Till date, we have more than 1000 artists registered on our website. To make the patrons realise that they are special, Indian Art Ideas conduct different art exhibitions or sales each month to fuse art and culture together.