Coal Trading Market to touch CAGR of 3.43% from 2015 to 2023

The global coal trading market is experiencing cutthroat competition due to a handful of players. To gain an upper hand in this competition, players are entering into strategic partnerships and joint ventures to gain relatively easy market entry along with an operational stability. The leading five players in the global coal trading market held massive share of 74.5% in 2014. A TMR analyst says, “Focusing on the development of clean energy through technological advancements, efficient management, and delivering value to customers will prove to be a winning strategy for companies in the overall market.”

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9794

The efforts to create a sustainable economic growth, nations are constantly debating the rate of industrialization, infrastructural changes, and supporting manufacturing activities. In the light of recent developments where emerging economies will focus on manufacturing activities, it coal trading is anticipated gain the much-anticipated momentum. Furthermore, coal trading will also surge as it still remains the prime component of electricity generation, claiming a healthy stake of 42%. Its abundant availability and its vast reserve as also expected to push the coal trading market further.

The TMR analyst adds, “End users such as the power, iron and steel, cement, and other small and medium-sized enterprises are opting for coal as opposed to natural gas and petroleum due the cheaper logistical costs involved in coal trading.” The fact that coal is easy to transport and is low-cost source of energy, makes it a popular choice amongst several industries.

Though coal trading seems to be an indispensable industry to the functioning of other industries, it does faces some tough restraints. As of 2014, coal’s contribution to the overall carbon emissions stood at 35%, which is good enough for major nations to slowly phase it out and replace it with a sustainable renewable energy sources. Furthermore, patchy efforts made by coal-fired power plants to collate and cut back on their carbon emissions is further adding to the issue of global warming, thereby discouraging buyers from purchasing coal.

Development of clean coal technologies to reduce the impact of coal burning on the environment is likely to open up new opportunities for coal trading. Governments across the globe, especially in the developing regions that depend on conventional energy resources of energy, are framing initiatives to step up the research and development activities pertaining to development of efficient coal technologies.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9794

The research report states that by volume, the global coal trading market will stand at 10,951 million tonnes (MT) by 2023 rising from 8,086 million tonnes (MT) in 2014 surging at a CAGR of 3.43% from 2015 to 2023 in terms of volume. The lignite coal product segment is anticipated to excel in the overall market due to its availability and affordability. This segmented in expected to leap at a CAGR of 3.04% during the mentioned forecast period. In the forecast period, North America is expected to lead the overall market as the demand will shift from natural gas fired power plants to conventional coal fired power plants. By the end of 2023, this region will hold a share of 23.6% in the overall market.

This review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled “Coal Trading Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,90 State Street,

Suite 700,Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com