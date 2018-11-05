Deliver Now Supports macOS Mojave: File Transfer App

Zevrix Solutions announces Deliver 2.6.7, a compatibility update to company’s file transfer solution with automatic email notifications. Deliver lets users send files to FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local servers. The app offers automatic email delivery notifications, multi-destination transfer, file encryption and compression, upload history, and other powerful capabilities. The new version introduces support for macOS 10.14 Mojave, and fixes some FTP connection issues.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces Deliver 2.6.7, a compatibility update to the company’s file transfer solution for remote and local destinations (http://www.zevrix.com/Deliver.php). Deliver lets users send files over the Internet and local networks with automatic email notifications. The app offers file compression, delivery history, and other powerful capabilities. It supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local services, and allows to send files to multiple destinations at once.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to licensed users. While Deliver is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future. The update also fixes connection issue that occurred during file transfer to some FTP sites.

“Deliver gives plenty to like,” writes Natalia Nowak on Mac360, a Mac app reviews site. “It’s a secure document delivery system with tracking built in, and straightforward and comprehensive user interface.”

Deliver automatically notifies recipients of file deliveries by email, which eliminates the need to compose and send confirmations for each transfer manually. Users only need to drop their files on the program’s icon to upload the documents to the desired destination. A customizable email confirmation will be automatically issued upon delivery. Recipients can download the file using a link in the notification email.

Deliver offers the following key features:

-Transfer files to FTP, Google Storage, Amazon S3 and other servers

-Automatic email notifications

-Hyperlink to file for instant download by recipients

-Compress files automatically (zip/dmg)

-Encrypt disk images with passwords

-Create lo-res PDF on the fly and attach to e-mail

-Transfer history

Pricing and Availability:

Deliver can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$19.95, as well as from Apple Mac App Store and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for licensed users of Deliver 2.x. Deliver requires macOS 10.7-10.14.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.