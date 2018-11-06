Le Villagio Holiday Apartments Proudly Announces The Opening Of Their New Resort Style Recreational Facilities in Wayanad, Kerala

Kerala, India, Nov’18: Le Villagio Holiday Apartments is happy to announce the opening of their new resort style recreational facilities. They are among the finest homestays and serviced apartments in entire Wayanad district.

Le Villagio Holiday Apartments are an oasis of classy and well-appointed apartments offering the best homestay in Wayanad, Kerala. They are pleased to launch new facilities in their resort encapsulating all the elements that altogether make up a small slice of paradise!

Le Villagio Holiday Apartments recently added new facilities to deliver an authentic, unforgettable and relaxing holiday experience. Here is the glance of facilities you will get now if you book a resort at Le Villagio Holiday Apartments:

24/7 Assistance- Desk service is available around the clock, including breakfast deliveries and snacks throughout the night. You can order any dish you want to have, and it will be delivered to your room in minutes.

Kids Play Area- A separate and safe playing zone for kids to enjoy their stay added with seesaw, springs, playhouse and swing.

Water Fun for Adults and Kids- They have designed a new pool with a small pool attached to the bigger one for kids so that they can also enjoy with their parents. It is fully attended by an adult to prevent any accidents.

Indoor Clubhouse- The clubhouse features amenities including indoor games for kids and adults with soccer table, table tennis, pool table etc. Enjoy the best indoor gaming experience with an amazing view of the mountains and scenic environment.

Room Amenities- Fully furnished rooms including bathrooms and balconies, equipped with all your kitchen requirements like a refrigerator, and a microwave oven, so that you can prepare the food yourself. You can also check out social media updates and can complete the task with free Wi-Fi available for 24 hours.

Le Villagio Holiday Apartments have a reputation of providing the best hospitality all over Wayanad district with a well-mannered and friendly staff. The client has the best scenic view of the surrounding landscape with plenty of parking space that is right to the front gate of the resort.

As the hospitality industry is changing rapidly, Le Villagio Holiday Apartments strive to exceed guest expectations and delivers the best holiday experiences that are, comfortable, luxurious and most of all memorable.

If you are planning a vacation or trip to Kerala, then come to Le Villagio Holiday Apartments, the best holiday destination in Wayanad and explore beautiful sites outside and within SulthanBathery. For more information, visit the website https://www.levillagio.com/ or call at 4936 227277

About The Company:

Le Villagio Holiday Apartments, one of the luxurious hotel in Wayanad, is situated centrally on Wayanad, just 2 km away from main city Sulthan Bathery. We provide one of the finest serviced apartments and holiday apartments in the entire Wayanad district. We have 12-unit apartment that include well-designed two bedrooms and one bedroom with or without balcony rooms with other modern amenities. We take pride to give you a unique version of homely environment away from home.