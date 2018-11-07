Matthew S. Miklasz Promotes Authenticity as a Key to Living an Impactful Life

With four children of his own, Miklasz is well aware of the pressure the next generations face to conform to societal expectations, whether iterated on the television or through pervasive social media.

San Antonio, TX, USA, November 7, 2018 — Pastor Matthew S. Miklasz has witnessed the power of authenticity first-hand, drawing from both his theological training and his thirty years of coaching experience, where he has worked with both athletes and other pastors.

With four children of his own, Miklasz is well aware of the pressure the next generations face to conform to societal expectations, whether iterated on the television or through pervasive social media. To deal with these social pressures, Miklasz encourages people to turn to God and find their “normal.”

“Being the ‘normal’ that God created you to be is an incredible step towards realizing your full potential and positively affecting the people who surround you. Great freedom and confidence emerge when we live according to who God created us to be,” Miklasz explains.

“I want people to discover the deep conviction that God created them uniquely and that He loves them very passionately,” says Miklasz. “When we live with these two convictions, it allows us to impact lives in greater ways. The more authentic we are, the more authentic our worship is, the more authentic our relationships are, especially the deep inner relationship with God.”

With the encouragement of his eldest daughter Angela, Miklasz decided to share this message with the world by penning his first book, “A Normal Guy.”

On his book, Miklasz comments, “I hope to share what I really believe, my deepest convictions. Through my Christian walk, I have journalized many impactful moments about insights and teachings from God that informed my writing process,” comments Miklasz.

“This is such an important read today and for future generations,” adds Publisher Lisa M. Umina. “We should each be able to embrace our ‘normal’ selves, and Miklasz is equipping readers with the tools to do this.”

The book launch events will be held at the following dates and locations:

Saturday, December 1st, Holiday Bazaar Thorp High School – Thorp Wisconsin 9:00a.m. – 3:00p.m.

Saturday, December 8th, The Grounds Coffee Shop – Cokato Minnesota 9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.

Friday, December 14th, Dassel Public Library – Dassel, Minnesota 10a.m. – 12p.m.

For more information about Matthew S. Miklasz visit www.halopublishing.com. “A Normal Guy” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Paperback for $13.95 and as an e-Book for $6.95.

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Michelle Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176,

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 877-705-9647

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com