Europe Anti Snoring Devices Market is at the cusp of crossing USD 0.45 billion in 2023 | Market Data Forecast

Europe Anti Snoring Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period 2018-2023

Snoring is common sleep disorders is a result of the repetitive narrowing and collapsing of the upper airway. Untreated snoring is often associated with multiple adverse health outcomes including systemic hypertension, coronary artery disease, stroke and atrial fibrillation. Snoring is also considered as a significant social problem and leads to a poorer quality of life for bed partners through disrupted sleep. Treatment for snoring involves either anti-snoring devices or by doing an appropriate surgery. Common surgery includes uvulopalatopharyngoplasty surgery, tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy surgery, maxillo-mandibular and genioglossus advancement surgeries, radiofrequency ablation surgery.

Europe Anti Snoring Devices Market Size is anticipated to grow at 10.86% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it is estimated that the Europe market was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.45 billion by 2023.

Some major factors stimulating the market growth are an increase in the awareness among individuals about the ill effects of snoring, soaring geriatric and obese population, the presence of an untapped population pool characterized by a snoring condition, and the increasing consumption of alcohol and cigarettes. The subsequent health risks associated with this condition are sleep apnea, interrupted breathing, and strain on the heart. These conditions have stimulated the population to opt for treatment solutions including non-surgical appliances and surgical options, which in turn has led to the growth of the overall industry. Be that as it may, factors, such as the high-cost of these surgeries, limited efficacy of the current treatments available for this condition, and unpropitious reimbursement issues are likely to deter the growth of the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. Moreover, disadvantages to the use of the non-surgical equipment, such as dry mouth, jaw discomfort, and hyper salivation serve as strong deterrents that discourage their use among the patients

Europe Anti Snoring Devices Market geographical segmentation by Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K. and France. Europe held the second largest share of the market Factors such as growth in the awareness among individuals regarding the detrimental effects of this condition, presence of a large number of players in this sector, and an untapped population suffering from this condition are key contributors to the growth of the market.

The major Europe Anti Snoring Devices Market leaders are Sleeping Well LLC, Apnea Sciences Corporation, Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh, AccuMED Corp., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Apnea Sciences Corporation, ImThera Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., SomnoMed, Sleep Well Enjoy Life, Ltd., MEDiTAS Ltd., and Nasal Devices.