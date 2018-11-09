1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market Segment Overview by Types & Applications, Forecasts 2018 to 2025

9th November 2018 – Global 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene, better known as pseudocumene, comes across as an organic compound with chemical formula C6H3(CH3)3. It falls in the category of aromatic hydrocarbon; and a flammable colorless liquid with a strong odor. It is almost insoluble in water but soluble in organic solvents. It occurs naturally in petroleum and coal tar (about 3%). It is a mojor component (typically 40%) of a petroleum refinery distillation fraction known as the C9 aromatic fraction (or simply the C9 fraction). 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene is a liquid. Flash point near 130ºF, less dense than water and insoluble in water. Vapors irritate eyes, throat and nose. It is used in dyes and pharmaceuticals.

1,2,4-trimethylbenzene is a predecessor to mellitic anhydride, from which high performance polymers are made. It’s also used as a sterilizing agent and for producing dyes, resins, and perfumes. Another major use is as a gasoline additive. It is also used as a solvent, as a paint and lacquer thinner in making dyes and in producing prescription drugs.

1,2,4-trimethylbenzene is applied as a liquid scintillator. It is used as a safe solvent for the production of H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide). Pseudocumene is used mainly as raw material for the production of trimellitic anhydride, pyromellitic dianhydride. Breathing high levels of 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene for short periods affects the nervous system causing headaches, tiredness, sleepiness or dizziness. 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene vapor irritates the nose, throat and lungs, causing coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

The other problems due to exposure include difficulty in muscle control, containment of anxiety and confusion. These effects would occur right away or after exposure to 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene. However, long-term effects could last for months/years and be inclusive of anemia (reduced ability of the blood to carry oxygen), asthma symptoms, and shortness of breath, cough or chest tightness.

Contact with liquid 1,2,4- trimethylbenzene over a long time does irritate the skin. These effects are unlikely to occur at levels normally found in the environment. Industrially, it is isolated from the C9 aromatic hydrocarbon fraction during petroleum distillation. Around 40% of this fraction is 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene. It is also generated by methylation of toluene and xylenes and the disproportionation of xylene over aluminosilicate catalysts.

1,2,4-trimethylbenzene dissolved in mineral oil is used as a liquid scintillator in particle physics experiments such as NOvA and Borexino. Based on geography, the 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene market is classified as India, USA, South East Asia, Europe, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

