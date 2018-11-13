Network Access Control Market Recent Trends, Business Development Strategies and Forecast Report till 2025

13th November 2018 – Network Access Control Market size on the basis of Service spans Consulting, Installation, and Support and Maintenance. An advanced method applied towards computer safety and protection that makes an effort to unite the endpoint security technology, user or system authentication as well as network security enforcement is termed as Network Access Control (NAC). It is basically a computer networking solution that employs an array of protocols. Its main function is to identify and execute a particular policy that illustrates how to protect access to network nodes by devices when they try to access the network at first.

What actually it does is that it incorporates the automatic remediation process into the network systems, which automatically enables the network infrastructure like routers, switches and firewalls to operate with back office servers and end user computing equipment. This whole process makes sure whether the information system is working safely or not previously when interoperability is allowed. The key factor that is boosting the level of adoption for Network Access Control solutions include rising security issues owing to unwanted devices or unauthorized users that initiate network breaches.

Now-a-days, NAC has turned out to be an essential element of security value chain because it helps in lessening the level of risk plus it deals with the threat thresholds for businesses and surroundings related to network. Lately, there has been a sudden increase in malware attacks on enterprise networks and that has compelled the manufacturers to put in huge amount of money in NAC solutions to guarantee authorized access to data. In addition, a wide range of operating systems including iOS, Android, and Windows have also ultimately enhanced their compatibility with NAC because it assists in ensuring the safety of the end users data.

All these factors are together contributing in raising the level of adoption of these data protection solutions which is in turn lifting up the network access control market growth. As we look at the current scenario, it can be noted that NAC is going through technological developments. Moreover, it is witnessing a considerable adoption and it is likely to display an outstanding growth in the next couple of years. Network access control Market size on the basis of product type spans Hardware, and Software. Market size on the basis of Deployment Type spans On-Premises, and Cloud. Market size on the basis of User Type spans Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises.

Network access control Market size on the basis of vertical spans Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Retail, Industrial Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Energy and Power, and Others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aruba Networks

Bradford Networks

Cisco

Intel

ForeScout

Pulse Secure

Auconet

CloudGuard

Extreme Networks

InfoExpress

Nellsoft

Portnox

Nevis Networks

Trustwave Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, Network Access Control can be split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Colleges and Universities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

