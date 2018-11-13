Smart Watch Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights:

Technology is growing with the rapid speed and people want portability in every possible way. Smart Watches are computerized wristband which is connected with a cellphone and provides bundles of features to their users. It reduces the time and helps to gather information and reply to it quickly. This market has grown immensely in past couple of years and the reason behind this is the technological advancement and curiosity for new products in IT industry. Currently this market has been growing with the very high CAGR. It is expected that Global Smart Watch Market will reach the market size of US billion by the end of forecasted period.

Going ahead with the market drivers, high demand for consumer smartphones, decreasing prices, increasing per capita income and rich supply chain are supporting the market. high investment in R&D by the key companies and technological advancement in the field of smartphones and smart watches are also some of the major important factor which is driving the market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/967

Major Key players

The prominent players in the market of Smart Watches are- Martian (U.S.), Pebble (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Sony (Japan), Connectedevice Ltd. (Japan), Apple (U.S.), Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.), LG (South Korea), Motorola (U.S.), Huawei (China) among others.

Industry News

December, 2017, Fitbit, the leading global wearables brand, today delivers the first update to its Fitbit OS platform for a smarter, more personalized experience for Fitbit Ionic™ smartwatch users with more than 60 apps now available across a wide range of categories, 100+ clock faces, and enhanced performance. Fitbit is also introducing Fitbit Labs, a Fitbit Research initiative that will bring innovative apps and intelligent clock face experiences to users to motivate and drive behavior change, and help accelerate the company’s pace of innovation. Additionally, Fitbit is partnering with Deezer to bring its dynamic, personal streaming music service to Ionic users across the globe in 2018.

October, 2017, Fossil announced the launch of its smallest hybrid smartwatches to date, featuring new products including Q Neely and, Q Jacqueline. Tailored specifically to the female customer, the newest additions to the Fossil Q lineup infuse technology into the classically designed watch profile of the brand’s best-selling styles, while offering new functionality. Available starting October 22 in Fossil stores and online at fossil.com, these new smaller styles offer customers the most discreet and fashion-forward options for smartwatches yet, featuring a 36 millimeter case and Fossil’s quintessential understated, yet elegant design, as well as limitless options for personalization including interchangeable straps in leather, silicone and stainless steel.

The report for Global Smart Watch Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Operating System: Android Wear, Tizen, Linux and others (iOS, MediaTek’s LinkIt)

Segmentation by Application: Personal Assistance & Safety, Health / Wellness, Media and Entertainment, Sports, Communication and others (Corporate, Smart Home, Social Networking, Access Control, Payments, Gaming, Photography, Education, Customer Service, Public Services, Science and Research, Defense and Military)

Regional Analysis

Currently, North America is dominating the market of Smart Watches which is responsible for XX% of market share due to the favorable conditions. As Standard of living in North America is high and high disposable income are the factors that is boosting the market of Smart Watches in North America. Europe is second biggest market of Smart Watches as countries like Germany, France, Italy have high penetration rate for wearable technologies. Asia pacific is expected to dominate the market in coming years as this region holds more than 40% of global population and most of countries are in developing phase. Low price is also helping the market to grow in this region and as a result, Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-watch-market-967

Study Objective of Smart Watch Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Watch Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Smart Watch market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.