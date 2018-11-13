Telcos VRAR Market Outlook, Telcos Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size, Growth, Trends : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Telcos and Virtual and Augmented Reality (VRAR): Opportunities, Challenges and Winning Strategies’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this sector and improved the specifications for dominating the handsome amount of share by accomplishing the demand of the potential users includes AccuWeather, AOL, AT&T, Autoblog, Carnival Cruises, DirecTV, Engadget, Ericsson, Facebook, Google, HTC, Huffington Post, Inuitive, Jaunt, Leap Motion, Microsoft, Netflix, National Football League, National Soccer League, NextVR, Oculus, Orange, RYOT, Samsung, SK Telecom, Sony, TechCrunch, Time, Inc., Time Warner, Twentieth Century Fox, Valve, Verizon, Viaccess-Orca, Warner Brothers, Wevr, Yahoo and several others. Moreover, it analyses the strategic policies of the key leading network operators involving SK Telecom, Orange, AT&T and Verizon that are moving up to tackle the challenges related to the VRAR opportunity with partnerships, robust network strategies and acquisitions. The VRAR market improved the corner in 2016-2017 which was fueled majorly by an infusion of capital from the investors and leading tech companies.

The augment and virtual reality is gaining the effective attention and playing the operational role in the various industries. Both the technologies is having the extraordinary ability to modify the perceptions of the globe as the virtual reality is able to transpose the user and augmented reality is used to improve the natural environment and serve perceptually enriched capabilities. Moreover, the Telcos are becoming more interested in the potential of revenue streams which are connected to the augmented and virtual reality, since it is not only a vehicle for 5G monetization, for instance can also worth the growth opportunities in the connectivity and various service platforms. Therefore, in the recent trend the market has been grow more actively with the effective applications and the key players also playing significant role by innovating the latest applications in the technology of virtual and augmented reality which further will lead the market growth in the near future.

The technology of virtual and augmented reality reflects an opportunity for telcos to significant rise in their digital services imprint and enlarge new earning tributaries. Telcos are majorly interested in attaining the growth in the space and must be prepared to tackle the challenges which are directly connected to the ecosystem enablement, network readiness and collaboration in the near term.

Network readiness is the first feat for the modifiers which is to exhibit their network readiness to satisfy the phenomenal bandwidth requirements of VRAR experiences, meanwhile by meeting the latency and speed requirements.

The development of the VRAR ecosystem carries the growth opportunities for telcos in content, service platform and connectivity. As the service providers, telcos are distinctively positioned to create recurring revenue by offering VRAR stage services in content generation and distribution as well as analytics facilities and advertising. The key players are positioning themselves as ecosystem enablers and are doing major investments to proof-test the technology. Therefore, in the coming years it is expected that the market of telcos VRAR will grow more actively over the decades.

