Internet of Things in Retail Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 14, 2018: Internet of Things in Retail refers to the use of a range of Internet of Things technologies and management methods in the retail industry.
IoT offers retailers opportunities for development of an ecosystem that connects the physical and digital world. The retail industry has witnessed wide utilization of connected products by adopting an integrated platform.
In 2017, the global Internet of Things in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM Corporation
- Impinj Inc.
- Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd.
- RetailNext Inc.
- …
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Beacons
- RFID Tags
- Sensors
- Wearables
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Physical Business
- E-commerce
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
