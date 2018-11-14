Kid Talk Counseling – Different Types of Play Therapy for Children

Kid Talk Counseling is a prominent therapy and counselling service practiced in Frisco, TX. They offer effective counselling services to adults and children, who go through a lot of mental stress and social issues. The treatment takes place through tested and result-oriented techniques with highly trained therapists. Various issues such as anxiety, trauma, divorce, depression and self-esteem problems are treated with specialized techniques. Services like Play therapy, Adolescent Therapy, Clinical Supervision, Animal Assisted Therapy, EMDR Therapy, and Clinical Supervision are assisted by professional and experienced therapists.

Play Therapy

Play Therapy is the most widely used practice in order to bring the inner struggles and emotions of the children. Children cannot express their emotions verbally and lose their self-confidence. In order to overcome these problems, children’s are allowed to play in the presence of therapists to observe their psychological behaviour. Playing is the only technique through which the therapist can communicate with the children. There are different types of approaches carried in Play therapy depending on the perspective of the children. Some of them are non-directive, focused and collaborative play therapy.

Non- Directive Play Therapy

Non-directive play therapy is carried by giving more importance and attention to the child’s ability to select his own choice of play. By this way, the child can able to express his or her inner emotions. This can able to give a solution to boost their self-esteem to overcome their difficulties. The therapist shows care against the child and get involved emotionally to understand the child’s situation.

Focused Play Therapy

Focused play therapy is more about the medical condition of the children. The therapist according to their medical condition will previously schedule the treatment for the children. In this therapy, the therapist decides the play activities for children and directly involves in playing with the child to know their mental condition. Therapist plays a major role in focused play therapy.

Collaborative play therapy

Collaborative play therapy is a practice, where both therapist and child together construct the sessions. The main aim of this therapy is to bring social awareness among the children, who struggle to communicate with the outside world. The session involves narrations, story telling etc to make the child to communicate verbally without any fear. This kind of therapy boots self-esteem and self-confidence among the children.

