Pre-mixed or RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2025

Market Overview:

Global Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic DrinksMarket was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025. Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks also known as alcopops, they are available in the form of spirits which are rum, whiskey and other. These drinks are packed and prepared in the form of cocktail to consume directly. The sprints are diluted with a fruit flavours and other soft drinks.

Market Dynamics:

The Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. The growth of the Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks market is driven owing toincreasing demand for less alcohol content drinks, changing lifestyle with alcohol consumption habits. In addition, increasing prominence of innovative, new and ethnic flavours and surging promotions and marketing by retailers is further expanding the pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market.

However, harmful effects with consumption of pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks, vivid taxation and duties as well as cultural beliefs across various countries are hampering the growth of pre-mixed/RTD alcoholic drinks market.

Key Players:

The Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinksmarket consists global and regional players includingBacardi Limited, Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Diageo plc., Halewood International Limited, Suntory Holdings Limited, The Brown-Forman Corporation, Pernod Ricard SA., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co.and other.

Market Segmentation:

The global Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks market is segmented on the basis of packing,product type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of packingthe Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks market is classified into cans, bottles and others. Based on product type the Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks market is bifurcated into wine, rum, whiskey, vodka and others. Further, the Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks market is fragmented by distribution channel into departmental stores, hyper/supermarket, specialty store and online retailers.

Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks market by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The demand for Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks in a global market is primarily from North America due to increasing demand for Pre-mixed/RTD Alcoholic Drinks in terms of value and volume.

Market segmented on the basis ofPacking:

Cans

Bottles

Others

Market segmented on the basis of product type:

Rum

Whiskey

Vodka

Wine

Others

Market segmented on the basis of distribution channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Specialty Store

Online Retailers

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

