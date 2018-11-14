Strategic Acquisitions In The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Companies in the in-vitro diagnostics market are very active with multiple strategic collaborations and agreements. Top companies in the in-vitro diagnostic market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their products, technologies and services. For instance, in February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics to strengthen its cancer diagnostics effort with Signature’s expertise in both next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays and biobanks. In February 2014, Thermos Fisher Scientific acquired the Life Technologies Corporation to transform into a major player in the segment of next-generation sequencing space.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET TO GROW TO NEARLLY $68 BIILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the in-vitro diagnostics market in 2017, accounting for nearly one-third of market share.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, demand for point-of-care diagnostic devices is increasing as they provide rapid results, are cost effective and have advanced diagnosis features for patients. The number of patients seeking treatments at local physician offices, retail clinics and in-patient homes are increasing thus boosting the demand for point-of-care testing devices. Companies in this market are focusing on developing more user friendly, reliable and efficient point of care devices.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=254&type=smp

Siemens Healthineers was the largest player in the in-vitro diagnostics market, with revenues of $16 billion in 2017. Siemens Healthineers growth strategy aims at strengthening its portfolio across the medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics business while adding new offerings such as managed services, consulting and digital services in the growing market for therapeutic and molecular diagnostics. In the first quarter of 2016, Siemens Healthineers made a strategic collaboration agreement with Profound Medical Corp aimed at establishing a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) -guided therapy in the clinical routine for prostate cancer patients.

In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) are used to detect diseases, infections, and conditions and also monitor a person’s state of health and therapeutic procedures by examining specimens derived from the human body such as tissue, blood, stools, urine and the other body fluids. Significant technologies incorporated in in-vitro diagnostics are polymerase chain reaction, microarray techniques, sequencing technology and mass spectrometry, which are used for test sample preparation. In-vitro diagnostic medical devices include reagents, reagent products, control materials, calibration materials, kits, instruments, apparatus, systems, equipment, pregnancy tests, urine test strips, blood sugar monitoring systems for diabetics and receptacles for medical specimens.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, dental, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info