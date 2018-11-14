Use Of 3D Technology In The Knitted Fabrics Market

The current trend of knitted fabric generated substantial demands on the innovative 3-dimensional (3D) technology. Knitted fabrics are majorly used in industrial functions. Fabric will combine the functions of medium, carrier and interface for an extremely wide range of industrial applications. The 3D textiles are used as reinforcement materials in combination with several matrices to make textile structural composites. The demand for these composites is extensively derived from various fields such as civil engineering and military industry.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL KNITTED FABRICS MARKET AT $79 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-third of the global market.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/knitted-fabrics-global-market-report-2018

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global knitted fabrics market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, knitted fabrics manufactures are investing in robotics, they can handle parts of the garment-making process like cutting fabric, for instance human hands are still needed to feed fabric into sewing machines where robots can be used effectively. Also eliminates fabric distortion issues can be eliminated. Sewing robots, with their patented high-speed computer vision systems, have the potential to transform today’s labor-intensive manufacturing plants into high-tech automated production facilities.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=137&type=smp

Square Fashions Ltd was the biggest player in the knitted fabrics market, with revenues of $0.8 billion in 2017.bSquare fashions strategy aims at striving hard to optimize profit though conduction and transparent business operations and to create more competitive in the internal and external market.

The knitted fabrics market comprises companies engaged in knitting weft (i.e., circular) and warp (i.e., flat) fabric, knitting and finishing weft and warp fabric, manufacturing lace, manufacturing dyeing, and finishing lace and lace goods. Companies in this industry may knit only, knit and finish, or knit, finish, and further fabricate fabric products.

Knitted Fabrics Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info