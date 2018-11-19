China to Continue Dominating APAC Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “APAC Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023”, UHP tire market in Asia-Pacific is projected to cross $ 8 billion by 2023 on account of increasing sales of premium (passenger cars and motorcycles) vehicles due to rising per capita and living standards of people in various countries of the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, UHP tires offer better performance and have enhanced safety features in comparison to other tires, which is further expected to fuel their demand across Asia-Pacific in the coming years. Rising presence of various companies such as Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, etc., and their increasing operations in Asia-Pacific tire industry is anticipated to intensify competition in the country’s UHP tire market over the next five years.

Among countries, China dominated Asia-Pacific UHP tire market with majority of the market share in 2017. The country is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well on the back of rising inclination of people towards premium vehicles and increasingly strong and efficient road infrastructure of the country. On the basis of vehicle type, Asia-Pacific UHP tire market is segmented into passenger cars and two-wheelers, of which the former accounts for the lion’s share in the market due to expanding passenger car fleet backed by rising per capita income and growing number of nuclear families across the region.

“Increasing passenger car sales and production across various countries of Asia-Pacific is pushing demand for UHP tires across the region. Moreover, a growing number of leading automakers are showing increasing inclination towards UHP tires, which is expected to positively influence OEM demand in Asia-Pacific UHP tire market over the next five years. Additionally, growing demand for SUVs and CUVs would steer growth in the region’s UHP tire market during the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Some of the top players in Asia-Pacific UHP tire market include Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

