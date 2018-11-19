Posted on by

Compression Fitting Market 2025 Research Report by Growth Factors, Drivers and Regional Outlook

19th November, 2018- Compression Fitting Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Compression fitting comes into picture in electric channels and plumbing systems to join two tubes or thin-walled pipes together. For example, two pipes made from different materials are to be joined mostly by PVC and Copper. As such, the fittings will comprise one or more compatible materials suitable for the connection. The ferrule seals the space between the nut, pipe, and fitting, thereby creating a tight joint. The larger sizes of compression fitting have a ring of bolts that makes this Possible. Compression Fitting Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Compression Fitting Market is categorized based on product types such as Brass & Copper Compression Fitting, Plastic Compression Fitting, and Iron & Steel Compression Fitting. Compression Fitting Market is categorized based on application into Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

 

Compression Fitting Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). North America is expected to lead the market in the years to come. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Compression Fitting Market include Beswick Engineering, Hy-lok, Parker Hannifin, DK-Lok, FIP, Pegler Yorkshire, Swagelok, HOKE, Coilhose Pneumatics, Brennan, Eaton, Ham-Let, AMC, Mid-America Fittings, Eisele Pneumatics. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

 

View Full Report with TOC @

 

