Global Mooring Integrity Management Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2026 | TMR

The mooring integrity management process is a series of actions or steps taken in order to achieve mooring integrity. It is intended to control the risk of a loss-of-position event such as mooring line failure, which can lead to failure of the riser and release of hydrocarbons. In order to manage the loss-of-position event, the necessary recovery plans must be in place. Mooring lines and flexible riser systems have gained significance recently. Mooring systems are designed to last for long periods of time (generally 10 to 30 years) in extremely challenging environments. Between tropical cyclones, accelerated corrosion, and constant fatigue loads, every operating area faces major challenges for continuous operation without failure. In order to meet these challenges, guidance regarding mooring design needs to be equally strong. Software packages accurately simulate mooring loads; components are manufactured with higher strength and fatigue capacities; and design guidance is updated to reflect new failure modes.

Global Mooring Integrity Management Market: Drivers

Particularly in deep-water and hostile environments, where off-loading is high and complex, design methods are often pushed to the limit of current capabilities and experience. Three integral aspects of maintaining mooring integrity management for extended periods of time are monitoring, inspecting, and performing engineering analysis. Monitoring designs for input/output parameters ensure that design assumptions and predictions including line tensions (or line angles), vessel excursions, and metocean conditions are valid. Inspecting ensures that components remain undamaged; deteriorate at anticipated rates; and function according to assumptions of the design. Performing engineering analysis when the mooring system is operating outside out of the intended design envelope ensures that it meets allowable excursions and minimum safety factors for intact, damaged, and fatigue-limit states.

Global Mooring Integrity Management Market: Regional Outlook

Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Singapore, and Japan are emerging regions for mooring integrity management market, due to growth in industrialization and seaborne trade activities in these countries, which have driven the investment in marine locomotives. Countries in Europe such as the Netherlands, the U.K., France, Germany, and Norway are witnessing high demand for mooring integrity management market, due to eco-friendly energy norms imposed by governments of the respective countries. Demand for mooring integrity management market is increasing significantly in North America. The American Petroleum Institute (API) has initiated development of its own recommended practice (RP) for mooring integrity. Countries in Latin America and Africa are recovering from the economic slowdown. Thus, the mooring integrity management market in these countries is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Global Mooring Integrity Management Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global mooring integrity management market are DNV GL, DeepStar, InterMoor, Welaptega, and Marsol International Ltd