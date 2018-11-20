Automotive Drive Shafts Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Drive Shafts Market (by shaft type (hotchkiss drive shaft type, flexible drive shaft type and torque tube drive shaft type), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Drive Shafts. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Drive Shafts cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Drive Shafts growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Drive Shafts Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Drive Shafts on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive drive shafts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An Automotive drive shaft, also called as propeller shaft or prop shaft is a component of the drive train in a vehicle, that is used with the purpose of delivering torque from the transmission to the differential, which then transmits this torque to the wheels in order to move the vehicle. The drive shaft is primarily used to transfer torque between components that are separated by a distance, since different components must be in different locations in the vehicle. These drive shafts are made up of aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber. Short drive shafts is commonly used to send power from a central differential, transmission, or transaxle to the wheels. The main advantage of drive shaft is that it is less likely to become jammed. Drive shafts are used differently in different vehicles, varying greatly in cars with distinct configurations for front-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and the previously mentioned front-engine rear-wheel drive. Other vehicles also use drive shafts, like motorcycles, locomotives, and marine vessels.

In addition, growing concern for fuel efficiency and the stringent norms posed by the international emission control authorities have motivated the manufacturers to develop lightweight drive shafts without negotiating on their performance and rigidness. Moreover, the drive shafts need to be light in weight hence the demand for automotive drive shafts have increased, that in turn, is fuelling the growth of the automotive drive shafts market. Moreover, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials are the factors restraining the growth of the automotive drive shafts market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for passenger vehicles is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the automotive drive shaft market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the emerging economies of India, China and Japan. EPA (Environment Protection Authority) policies and stringent CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) regulations forced the automotive manufacturers to reduce the weight of the vehicles to reduce emissions and fuel consumptions. Moreover, the increasing investment in the automobile industry especially in the countries such as china is anticipated to boost the growth in the automotive drive shaft market. The global production of passenger cars alone has increased from 40.1 million in 2001 to 73.45 million in 2017, and that of overall vehicles was around 97.30 million in 2017.

