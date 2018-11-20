Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2027

Tuberculosis is caused by a causative agent named Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which can lead to affecting any part of the body including eye. When ocular tuberculosis is truck by mycobacterium tuberculosis it can affect any part of the eye including superficial, intraocular or area surrounding the eye. With or without systemic involvement. Secondary ocular tuberculosis occurs due to the hematogenous spread from distant site or sometimes by direct invasion from adjacent structures, like the sinus or cranial cavity. Posterior uveitis is the most common presentation of intraocular TB while it forms an initial presentation of extra pulmonary dissemination of infection.

Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary driver of the ocular tuberculosis therapeutics is the increasing number of cases in the population. For instance, according to the WHO 2015 report, there were 9,557 tuberculosis cases (a rate of 3.0 cases per 100,000 persons) in the United States, a 1.6% increase in the number of TB cases compared to cases reported in 2014. Moreover, regulatory reforms to support a regime or combination of drug treatment rather than a single medicine is also expected to boom the demand for ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market. In August 2016, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched a public consultation on revised guidance for companies developing new drugs to treat tuberculosis. EMA feels that the current treatment and the guidelines cannot address the problem as they are slow, complex, and lengthy and develop multiple drug resistance tuberculosis.

Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of treatment the ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market can be segment as:

First line treatment

Rifampicin

Isoniazide

Ethambutol

Pyrazinamide

Second line treatment

Flouroquinolones

Aminoglycosides

Cycloserine

Polypeptides

p-Aminosalicylic Acid

Thioamides

Combination Therapy

On the basis of end user the ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market can be segment as:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Overview

There are different mechanisms through which ocular tuberculosis may occur, involving the lid, conjunctiva, cornea, and sclera. In past years there has been a rise in the prevalence of tuberculosis owing to which there is an increasing government involvement and awareness programs. The increase awareness for Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics and active participation of government organization is anticipate to drive the growth of Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics market over the forecast. In April 2017, Cebu City Jail made HIV and tuberculosis testing mandatory for the inmates. To date, there are 135 inmates diagnosed with HIV and 32 with tuberculosis. Seventeen inmates have died due to various illnesses. Apart from some of the inmates already having tuberculosis or HIV, there is no proper medical check-up protocol when an inmate is transferred to the facility and that jail cells are congested. This lack of medical check-up protocol is expected to hinder the growth of ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market over the forecast period. Based on treatment type, the Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics market is segmented into First line treatment & Second line treatment. Second line of treatment for Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics includes Flouroquinolones, Aminoglycosides, Cycloserine, Polypeptides, p-Aminosalicylic Acid & Thioamides. Combination treatment for Ocular Tuberculosis is anticipate to witness significant growth in overall Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics market.

Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics is expected to remain the dominating region while Asia Pacific Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region. In Asia Pacific region apart from the huge population base and the high prevalence rate of tuberculosis, there are research grants offered by the various organizations in Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics to bring in more product developments. Such investment is encouraging academic and corporate partnership to focus of Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics development and commercialization. In June 2017, Dr Soumyava Basu received a grant of US$ 46,638 from the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a clinical trial on ocular TB research.

Ocular Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the ocular tuberculosis therapeutics market participants are AstraZeneca, Bayer HealthCare AG, Biological E, BioVersys, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Infectex, Johnson & Johnson, Labatec-Pharma SA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Maneesh Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Otsuka Novel Products, Pfizer, Pharmasyntez, Sandoz, Sanofi, Sequella, Inc., and Themis Medicare Ltd.