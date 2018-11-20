PMA (Polymer Modified Asphalt) Is Gaining Popularity Among Asphalt Manufacturers

Polymer modified asphalt (PMA), which is variation of traditional asphalt has been gaining popularity as it can be fixed at comparatively low temperatures and retains surface granules better compared to standard granules. Asphalts are mixed with elastomers to produce PMA which has higher rutting resistance and durability. Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) and Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) are the most commonly used elastomers to produce PMA. For instance, the global PMA market grew by 7% during 2015-22, thus indicating high demand for PMA.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE ASPHALT GLOBAL MARKET AT $73 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the asphalt market in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the market share. China was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global asphalt market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the use of recycled asphalt shingles (RAS) (a petroleum product which is a variation on traditional asphalt) in asphalt pavement is increasing rapidly as it significantly reduces costs and resources to lay asphalt pavements. Shingle recycling involves collecting asphalt shingles from roof tear-offs and recycling to produce related products. Shingles constitute about 25%-30% asphalt cement, 40%-60% hard aggregate present in 30 to 60 sieves and 3%-12% fiber which are used in asphalt pavements. Recycled shingles reduces the need for landfills and reclaims resources such as asphalt binder and fine aggregate. For example, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Highway Administration about 100% of asphalt pavement is recycled, thus indicating high levels of asphalt reclamation.

BP Plc. was the largest player in the asphalt global market, with revenues of $17 billion in 2017. BP Plc.’s growth strategy is to expand its marketing business, by strengthening the competitiveness of its refineries and petrochemicals plants. The company has recently sold the bitumen business in Australia to concentrate on its downstream business and retail business in Australia.

Asphalt is a sustainable material for building pavements and roads, made from stones, sand, and gravel, held together by asphalt cement. Asphalt is also called Bitumen. It is smooth and quiet, enabling vehicles on the road to consume less fuel and produce lower emissions.

