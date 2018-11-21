Analysis and Assessment on Neoprene Foam Market by TMR

Neoprene foam is a durable and flexible sponge type rubber that offers excellent moisture and thermal insulation and provides form fitting that can resist oxidation, sunlight, ozone and various chemicals. Neoprene foam, due to its excellent properties, is a widely used synthetic elastomer. Neoprene foam finds application in the production of insulated can holders, gloves, elbow pads, expansion joint filers in concrete and masonry across various industries including consumer goods, chemicals, construction and other allied industries.

Neoprene foam is available in a wide range of sizes, depending on the application. It is available in three forms, namely – solid sheet, open cell neoprene and closed cell neoprene. Each of them has specific application areas but possesses similar chemical and resistive properties. Due to its ability to trap energy, neoprene foam is one of the best insulation materials. It acts as an alternative to natural rubber, which exhibits better properties against chemical elements. Overall, the outlook for the growth of the global neoprene foam market is expected to be positive during the next decade.

Neoprene Foam Market: Dynamics

Neoprene foam is a versatile material used in various fields and sectors where rubber parts are required. The resistive properties of neoprene, coupled with its other strengths, have ensured its popularity among multiple industries. The use of neoprene foam is not bound to marine and industrial use only, but extends to different fields such as medical, fashion and others. In the fashion industry, neoprene foam act as an alternative to spandex, a widely used synthetic fiber due to its exceptional elasticity.

These factors are expected to propel the demand for neoprene foam during the forecast period. Neoprene’s resistance to chemicals and oils is highly embraced by the food service industry. In kitchens, where grease, oil and water spills are commonplace, flooring protection products such as mats and others made of neoprene are highly adopted due to their ability to degrade the effect of greases and oils, which could otherwise damage the floor.