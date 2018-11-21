Connolly Suthers’ Conveyancing Lawyers Advise on the Sale or Purchase of a Property

Connolly Suthers is an established law firm operating in North Queensland. The law firm provides practical advice on matters of conveyancing and other areas of property law.

[TOWNSVILLE, 21/11/2018] – Connolly Suthers offers their clients a wide range of conveyancing services and property law advice. The company’s expertise and knowledge unravels the complexities of property law and makes light work of conveyancing.

The law firm provides clients with advice on the purchase or sale of a property, as well as an estimate for the legal costs and outlays associated with conveyancing.

The law firm’s property department has assisted numerous North Queensland investors and residents buy and sell houses and land. Services cover commercial and residential building and land, leasing, apartment and land developments, neighbourhood disputes, joint venture and project documents, town planning appeals and mortgage preparation. Combining their skills and expertise with the latest techniques and trends, Connolly Suthers provides an efficient, personalised service that gives value for money.

Conveyancing made easier with Townsville Mobile Conveyancing

Whether clients are buying, selling or investing in a home, Connolly Suthers provides professional help and advice to guide them through the legalities of their decisions. To make it even easier for their customers, Connolly Suthers has developed Townsville Mobile Conveyancing. The service simplifies conveyancing and allows clients to go about the process where they feel comfortable, anytime, anywhere. Townsville Mobile Conveyancing offers competitive fixed fees without extra costs for visiting the client.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers is a leading law firm based in North Queensland. Their offices are located in Townsville and Ayr. Other than property law, Connolly Suthers specialises in several branches of law, including family, compensation and criminal law, and dispute resolution.

The law firm offers a ‘no-win, no-fee’ service for legal cases, where clients are charged fees only if they win. The provision applies on a case-to-case basis, and Connolly Suthers can consider and discuss their clients’ particular situation during a free initial consultation.

Learn more about Connolly Suthers and the rest of their services by visiting https://www.connollysuthers.com.au