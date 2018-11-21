Global Daptomycin Market Segmentations by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2018 – 2025

Global Daptomycin Market Report for
Merck & Co.
Pfizer
Teva
Mylan
Fresenius Kabi
Sagent Pharmaceuticals
Xellia
Hisun
HENGRUI PHARMA
Huadong Medicine
Market Size Split by Type350 mg lyophilized powder
500 mg lyophilized powder
Pediatric patients (1 to 17 years of age)
Market size split by RegionNorth America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Contents
1.1 Daptomycin Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Daptomycin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 350 mg lyophilized powder
1.4.3 500 mg lyophilized powder
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Daptomycin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Adult
1.5.3 Pediatric patients (1 to 17 years of age)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Daptomycin Market Size
2.1.1 Global Daptomycin Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Daptomycin Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Daptomycin Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Daptomycin Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Daptomycin Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Daptomycin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Daptomycin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Daptomycin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Daptomycin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Daptomycin Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Daptomycin Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Daptomycin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Daptomycin Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Daptomycin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Daptomycin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Daptomycin Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Daptomycin Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Daptomycin Sales by Type
4.2 Global Daptomycin Revenue by Type
4.3 Daptomycin Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Daptomycin Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Daptomycin by Countries
6.1.1 North America Daptomycin Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Daptomycin Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Daptomycin by Type
6.3 North America Daptomycin by Application
6.4 North America Daptomycin by Company
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Daptomycin by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Daptomycin Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Daptomycin Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Daptomycin by Type
7.3 Europe Daptomycin by Application
7.4 Europe Daptomycin by Company
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Daptomycin by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Daptomycin Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Daptomycin Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Daptomycin by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Daptomycin by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Daptomycin by Company
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Daptomycin by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Daptomycin Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Daptomycin Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Daptomycin by Type
9.3 Central & South America Daptomycin by Application
9.4 Central & South America Daptomycin by Company
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Daptomycin by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Daptomycin Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Daptomycin Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Daptomycin by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Daptomycin by Application
10.4 Middle East and Africa Daptomycin by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Merck & Co.
11.1.1 Merck & Co. Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.1.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Pfizer
11.2.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.2.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Teva
11.3.1 Teva Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.3.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Mylan
11.4.1 Mylan Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.4.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Fresenius Kabi
11.5.1 Fresenius Kabi Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.5.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Sagent Pharmaceuticals
11.6.1 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.6.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Xellia
11.7.1 Xellia Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.7.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Hisun
11.8.1 Hisun Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.8.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 HENGRUI PHARMA
11.9.1 HENGRUI PHARMA Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.9.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Huadong Medicine
11.10.1 Huadong Medicine Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Daptomycin
11.10.4 Daptomycin Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Value Chain Analysis
13.1.1 Typical Suppliers of Key Daptomycin Raw Material
13.1.2 Daptomycin Customers
13.2 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.2 Distributors
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
