Global Heavy Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2025: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

This report researches the worldwide Heavy Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Heavy Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Heavy Oil market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heavy Oil.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Heavy Oil capacity, production, value, price and market share of Heavy Oil in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Total

COS

Saudi Aramco

Albemarle

Shell

Fractalsys

Husky

Devon

Heavy Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Heavy Crude Oil

Viscous Crude Oil

Coal Tar Creosote

Heavy Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Metallurgy

Fuel

Machine Manufacturing

Heavy Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Heavy Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Heavy Oil Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heavy Oil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Heavy Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Heavy Crude Oil

1.4.3 Viscous Crude Oil

1.4.4 Coal Tar Creosote

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Heavy Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metallurgy

1.5.3 Fuel

1.5.4 Machine Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heavy Oil Production

2.1.1 Global Heavy Oil Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Heavy Oil Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Heavy Oil Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Heavy Oil Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Heavy Oil Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Heavy Oil Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Heavy Oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Heavy Oil Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Heavy Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Heavy Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Heavy Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Heavy Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Heavy Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Heavy Oil Production by Regions

4.1 Global Heavy Oil Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Heavy Oil Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Heavy Oil Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Heavy Oil Production

4.2.2 United States Heavy Oil Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Heavy Oil Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Heavy Oil Production

4.3.2 Europe Heavy Oil Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Heavy Oil Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Heavy Oil Production

4.4.2 China Heavy Oil Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Heavy Oil Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Heavy Oil Production

4.5.2 Japan Heavy Oil Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Heavy Oil Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Heavy Oil Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Heavy Oil Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Heavy Oil Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Heavy Oil Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Heavy Oil Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Heavy Oil Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Heavy Oil Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Heavy Oil Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Oil Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Heavy Oil Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Heavy Oil Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Heavy Oil Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Oil Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Oil Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Heavy Oil Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Heavy Oil Revenue by Type

6.3 Heavy Oil Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Heavy Oil Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Heavy Oil Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Heavy Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Schlumberger

8.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.1.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Halliburton

8.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.2.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Total

8.3.1 Total Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.3.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 COS

8.4.1 COS Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.4.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Saudi Aramco

8.5.1 Saudi Aramco Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.5.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Albemarle

8.6.1 Albemarle Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.6.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Shell

8.7.1 Shell Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.7.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Fractalsys

8.8.1 Fractalsys Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.8.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Husky

8.9.1 Husky Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.9.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Devon

8.10.1 Devon Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Heavy Oil

8.10.4 Heavy Oil Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Heavy Oil Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Heavy Oil Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Heavy Oil Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Heavy Oil Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Heavy Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Heavy Oil Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Heavy Oil Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Heavy Oil Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Heavy Oil Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Heavy Oil Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Heavy Oil Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Heavy Oil Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Oil Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Heavy Oil Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Oil Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Heavy Oil Upstream Market

11.1.1 Heavy Oil Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Heavy Oil Raw Material

11.1.3 Heavy Oil Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Heavy Oil Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Heavy Oil Distributors

11.5 Heavy Oil Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

