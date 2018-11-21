Mama & Maid Cleaning Services Will Do All Of The Work – And Give You Back Your Weekends

Mama & Maid Cleaning Services

Get back the weekends, filled with pleasure, leisure and free time while Mama & Maid Cleaning Services in Dubai does all of the work. Mama & Maid provides a wide range of cleaning services for residences, retail, commercial and industrial buildings. They are not just another cleaning service, they are maids in Dubai that will relive people of the stress, inconvenience and hassle that comes with cleaning and organizing a space.

Now only at 30 DHS per hour, Mama & Maid is a service that can be trusted and relied upon providing their clients with smart and energetic staff so that people can enjoy a happy, hygienic and comfortable life.

Mama & Maid aims to build a personal rapport with their clients to have a better understanding of the client’s requirements in order to meet specific expectations. With a fast-paced lifestyle that often precedes people nowadays chores just keep getting piled up. Working professionals in particular may find keeping their home clean and organized a challenge, amidst the daily tasks that have to be completed. Even people who work part time would rather sit and relax over a weekend than attend to cleaning duties.

This is where Mama & Maid are happy to step in and help their clients enjoy their weekends, while their exceptional staff take over cleaning duties. All staffs are well-trained and experienced and cleaning projects undertaken by them are completed to the highest standards.

Mama & Maid pride themselves on developing a relationship on trust and integrity to have a clearer understanding of what their clients expect of them. “We realize that quality of our work equals the success of our reputation”, says the Director of the cleaning service. “We are committed to building a personal rapport with our clients and going that extra mile, every single time”.

About Us

Mama and Maid Cleaning Service is located in the heart of Dubai, providing our customers smart and energetic staff to see to all your housekeeping needs. Our goal is to offer a happy, hygienic and comfortable home. We have a great rapport with our clients and our commitment lies in maintaining a relationship of trust, honesty and integrity. We also specialize in maintenance services and contract cleaning for retail, commercial and industrial buildings. For more information visit us on our website at www.mamanmaid.com.