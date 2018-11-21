Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Market Worth 1,305.1 Million USD by 2022

According to Meticulous Research® The Global Next Generation Sequencing Informatics Market (NGS informatics market) will grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 1,305.1 million by 2022, according to the latest publication from Meticulous Research®. The global next generation sequencing informatics market (NGS informatics market) is driven by the reduced cost of DNA sequencing with the use of NGS informatics, various government initiatives, rising clinical applications, substitution of Microarray technology by NGS, continuous innovation & developments in technology, and increasing investments and funding for life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology research.

Brwose In Depth Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ngs-informatics-market-forecast/

The global NGS informatics market is mainly segmented by product & services (NGS informatics services, data analysis and management tools, primary and secondary data analysis tools, and data interpretation &reporting tools), by function (biological interpretation, experimental design, sequencing, data management, and primary analysis), by application (biomarker discovery, precision medicine, diagnostics, drug discovery, and differential gene expression), by end user (academics and research institutes, pharmaceuticals industry, biopharmaceuticals industry, government agencies, and hospitals & clinics), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

North America held the major share in the global NGS informatics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing demand for clinical information technology, various government initiatives and availability of funds, and promotion of NGS by research laboratories and academicians are the major factors fueling the growth of NGS informatics market in North America. In addition, the presence of many bioinformatics players in this market improves the product accessibility which further propels the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

Market by Product & Services

• NGS Informatics Services

• Data Analysis and Management Tools

• Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools

• Data Interpretation and Reporting Tools

Market by Function

• Biological Interpretation

• Experimental Design

• Sequencing

• Data Management

• Primary Analysis

Market by Application

• Biomarker Discovery

• Precision Medicine

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery

• Differential Gene Expression

Market by End User

• Academics and Research Institutes

• Biopharmaceutical Industry

• Pharmaceuticals Industry

• Government Agencies

• Hospitals & Clinics

Contact info:

Viren Shrivastava

AVP- Global Sales and Marketing

Email: viren@meticulousresearch.com

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (A