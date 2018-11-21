Pearlescent Pigment Market Emerging Trends, Price and Revenue Analysis till 2025

21th November 2018 – Pearlescent Pigment Market size on the basis of geographical region spans Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. The laminar substrate is covered with metal oxides to produce pearlescent pigments. Both natural as well as synthetic techniques are employed to manufacture pearlescent pigments. Natural pearl pigments utilize natural mica as a substrate material. On the other hand, silica, alumina and synthetic mica are being employed by synthetic pearl pigments as a substrate material.
Although natural pearlescent pigments cover the largest share in the pearlescent pigments market as far as the consumption is concerned but the employment of synthetic pearlescent pigments is gaining much speed when compared with natural pearlescent pigments. Other than that, it is said that the manufacturing of synthetic pearlescent pigment modified for particular end user uses is a more practical process than manufacturing natural pearl pigments. These pigments are known to have distinctive optical features and characteristics. They are semi-transparent in nature.
Prominent factors that are playing a major role in raising the pearlescent pigments market size include rising inclination for aesthetics finishes in passenger cars and development of the automobile and construction industry. Pearlescent pigments are extensively utilized in the automotive paints and coatings sector, which is in turn compelling their demand in the coming future. On the other hand, strict regulations laid down by the government are anticipated to have a detrimental effect on the overall growth of the pearlescent market size over the forecast period.
It has also been observed that many small and medium-scale enterprises have walked out from the pearlescent pigment market as they were facing the high costs that were required in making the regulatory compliances certain. Despite this, it is noted that the cost of pearlescent pigments is comparatively high in developed areas of North America and Western Europe when compared to Asia Pacific.
