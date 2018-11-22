Isuzu Motors India opens a new Regional Training Centre in New Delhi

Keeping ‘customer delight’ as the core of service operations, Isuzu Motors India inaugurated a new ‘Regional Training Centre’ in New Delhi, today. Located at Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, the new training centre will impart world-class comprehensive training to the service personnel including service managers, advisors and technicians of growing ISUZU dealer partners in the North and other neighbouring regions. The new training centre adds to the existing facility already operational in Chennai, since 2014. The facility was inaugurated by the top management of Isuzu Motors India in the presence of a few dealer partners and staff.

The new regional training centre will offer specialised training to ISUZU dealer technicians on various technical knowledge on ISUZU vehicles, service aspects apart from skill enhancement. The modules, comprising class-room and practical training in live work-bays, will comprehensively cover areas from periodic maintenance to advanced level of drivetrain management. The training centre can impart training to 15-20 dealer personnel per batch and the training will be handled by dedicated ISUZU authorised service trainers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “Training and Development has always been at the core of ISUZU operations. Being a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles globally, ISUZU believes training dealer technicians is one of the key pillars of providing higher service quality and ensuring customer delight. We are committed to offering the ‘right products and services’ in India as well and this training centre will further enhance the skill and competence in the service domain.”

Notably, dealer technicians who had undergone ‘ISUZU Certified Technician’ (ICT) course, secured the 10th position in the recently concluded ‘I-1Grand Prix World Technical Competition’ held in Bangkok in the month of September 2018. Team India is one amongst 24 countries which had participated in the highly recognised ISUZU global competition.